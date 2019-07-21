Arsenal dealt transfer snub that could majorly affect Manchester United

Arsenal have reportedly been snubbed by Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi this summer in a proposed swap deal that would have seen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seal a transfer to the San Siro.

According to Sport Mediaset, as translated by Calciomercato, Icardi is not keen on leaving Inter and turned down the prospect of a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The report explains that Inter are trying to offload the Argentina international, which makes sense as it could help them afford a bigger bid for Romelu Lukaku after seeing a £54million bid rejected by Manchester United, according to BBC Sport.

Arsenal fans will probably be pleased not to see Aubameyang leave and be replaced by Icardi, with that move perhaps looking a bit of a down-grade up front.

It’s also been reported by the Express that Man Utd are keen on potentially signing Icardi, so the Gunners’ failure to bring him in perhaps leaves that door open.

Aubameyang was also linked with a surprise move to United earlier this summer by Tuttosport, so it may be that the Gabon international now also remains an option for the Red Devils as he’s not heading to Italy.

One imagines this whole striker merry-go-round could continue all the way until deadline day next month.