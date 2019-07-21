“Fake news & click bait” – Arsenal star slams media over response to Wilfried Zaha transfer story

Arsenal star Alex Iwobi has taken to Twitter to hit out at the way some areas of the media reported on his response to the Wilfried Zaha transfer speculation.

The Nigeria international clearly felt his words were taken out of context as he singled out the Sun and the Mail for making it sound like he would look to leave if Zaha joined the club from Crystal Palace.

Iwobi tweeted screen grabs of stories from those two outlets, and made it clear it was not true that he would be unhappy at Arsenal doing fine work in the transfer market.

Fake News & Click Bait! I Don’t know Why Some Newspapers Enjoy Twisting Words ??????. I Hope We Sign World Class Players @Arsenal And Progress As A Team ??. I’m Looking Forward To The New Season. Happy Sunday ?. pic.twitter.com/xcadu8t2kC — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) July 21, 2019

Iwobi does seem like one player who’d struggle to play as often if a quality attacker like Zaha were to join Unai Emery’s side this summer.

The 23-year-old did not really do enough for the Gunners last season and Zaha would surely be a significant upgrade out wide.

Still, that obviously does not mean Iwobi wouldn’t welcome a signing to strengthen his current employers, and he’s used his social media account to set the record straight.

The full context of Iwobi’s original quotes can be seen in the tweet below…