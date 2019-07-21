As much as an expensive new signing will excite the fans, it must also be demoralising for existing players who played a big part in previous seasons. According to reports, Alex Iwobi would consider leaving Arsenal if they complete the signing of Wilfried Zaha.

According to The Sun, Iwobi would consider leaving if Zaha’s signing meant he wouldn’t play as often. Iwobi said: “I am up for the fight but the only time I would consider leaving is if I am not playing as much as I would like to.”

He went on to say: “If it comes to that I would have no choice but to leave. But I would always put up a fight to play — that is what I have done all my life”

The story rates Zaha as being worth around £80m, however these is still no sign that a deal is close.

Iwobi has been a key part of Arsenal’s team in recent years, he played in 35 of the 38 league games last year, and has 100 Premier League appearances to his name.

If it came down to a straight choice of Iwobi or Zaha, then the Crystal Palace forward is the more productive and talented player. The Nigerian international could still be an important player due to his versatility, so it’s not completely final that Zaha’s arrival would end his Arsenal career.

Iwobi scored three goals and provided seven assists compared to the ten goals and ten assists of Wilfried Zaha last season so it’s clear why Arsenal want to sign the Ivory Coast international.

It still remains to be seen if he would be good enough to elevate Arsenal back into contention for the Premier League title.