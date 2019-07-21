Liverpool star requests Cristiano Ronaldo-like wages in transfer talks with Champions League giants

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has reportedly asked for a huge contract in order to seal a transfer to Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, the Egypt international and the Spanish giants held some talks over a potential deal, only for the player’s excessive demands to put his suitors off.

Salah has been one of the finest attacking players in the world in recent times and would no doubt be a great fit with Los Blancos or indeed any other of Europe’s super clubs.

Still, it seems Liverpool fans can rest easy for the time being as it looks like he’s too expensive for Real Madrid at this moment in time, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet states the former Roma man wanted to paid the same amount as Cristiano Ronaldo – something to the tune of €30million a season.

Salah is surely key to LFC’s future, so they’ll hope these Real Madrid rumours die down, though they have lost star names to La Liga’s big two in the past.

The Reds are in a better position now, however, having just won the Champions League and run Manchester City extremely close in the Premier League title race as they continue to make huge strides under Jurgen Klopp.