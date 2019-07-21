£67m star informs club he wants record-breaking Tottenham transfer

Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso is reported to have informed his club that he wants a transfer to Tottenham this summer.

The exciting young Argentina international has been linked several times with Spurs in this transfer window after impressing in La Liga, and it seems he’s made it pretty clear to his club that he wants to be allowed the move.

Lo Celso is said to have told Betis he wants Champions League football and to play under Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as he’s linked with a move to north London for around £67million, according to the Evening Standard.

As noted in the report, this would see Tottenham break their transfer record for a second time this summer, having already done so with the £55m signing of Tanguy Ndombele.

Lo Celso would be another excellent purchase to help Pochettino turn Spurs into more genuine contenders for big trophies after some near-misses in his time in charge.

Pochettino’s side lost the Champions League final last season, while the former Southampton boss has also managed to make his side genuine Premier League title contenders in both 2015/16 and 2016/17.

He’s yet to see a trophy for his efforts, but signings like Ndombele and Lo Celso could give the team that little bit extra to go all the way in a big competition next season.