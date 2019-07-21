Leicester City defender Harry Maguire is reportedly becoming increasingly frustrated with his club as he hopes for a transfer to Manchester United.

According to Kaveh Solhekol on the Transfer Talk podcast on Sky Sports, Maguire has made it clear he wants to leave the King Power Stadium for Old Trafford this summer.

The journalist explains in the podcast that the England international is also frustrated with Leicester’s stance on him as he feels their asking price is too high and does not necessarily give an accurate representation of his value as a footballer.

This sounds like a saga that could get messy for everyone involved, with Maguire very clearly courting Man Utd as Solhekol reveals those close to the player say he’s desperate to follow in the footsteps of his idols – MUFC legends Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

As noted in the podcast, that could put an end to his prospects of joining Manchester City instead, but it seems the two clubs are still some way apart in terms of agreeing a fee.

Maguire looks a necessary signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who surely cannot go into a new season without improving on players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

United conceded 54 goals as they finished sixth last season, with those poor performances at the back clearly a big reason for their failure to qualify for the Champions League.