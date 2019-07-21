Arsenal have failed in their bid to land one of their key targets this summer, reports have described the Gunners’ offer for the star as ‘unrealistic’.

According to Sky Sports News, Arsenal’s £25m offer for Celtic star Kieran Tierney has failed to convince the Scottish giants, it’s understood that Celtic see the deal – which includes various add ons reliant on Arsenal qualifying for the Champions League – as unrealistic.

The Gunners last finished in a top four spot in 2015/16, the north London club finished second as Leicester wrote themselves into the history books by defying the odds to win the Premier League title.

Neil Lennon’s side are believed to want a higher initial fee before they part with their prized asset.

Arsenal’s hierarchy seriously need to improve their offer for the Scotsman if they are to seal his signing before the transfer window closes, Tierney’s signature would be a massive boost for the Gunners as Unai Emery looks to transform an underperforming defence ahead of next season.

Football Insider recently reported that the north London club have even went as far as agreeing personal terms with the ace, it’s understood that Tierney will sign a five-year deal worth £75,000-a-week – should he head to the Emirates Stadium this summer.