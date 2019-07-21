Arsenal have failed in their bid to land one of their key targets this summer, reports have described the Gunners’ offer for the star as ‘unrealistic’.
According to Sky Sports News, Arsenal’s £25m offer for Celtic star Kieran Tierney has failed to convince the Scottish giants, it’s understood that Celtic see the deal – which includes various add ons reliant on Arsenal qualifying for the Champions League – as unrealistic.
The Gunners last finished in a top four spot in 2015/16, the north London club finished second as Leicester wrote themselves into the history books by defying the odds to win the Premier League title.
Neil Lennon’s side are believed to want a higher initial fee before they part with their prized asset.
Arsenal’s hierarchy seriously need to improve their offer for the Scotsman if they are to seal his signing before the transfer window closes, Tierney’s signature would be a massive boost for the Gunners as Unai Emery looks to transform an underperforming defence ahead of next season.
Football Insider recently reported that the north London club have even went as far as agreeing personal terms with the ace, it’s understood that Tierney will sign a five-year deal worth £75,000-a-week – should he head to the Emirates Stadium this summer.
Fans will be kicking themselves if the club miss out on a crucial signing because of a poor transfer offer.
Unai Emery will be eyeing a new left-back this summer following the below-par performances of Sead Kolasinac last season, 33-year-old Nacho Monreal is also an option but the star has also featured in the centre of defence in recent years.
Arsenal could be landing a bargain with the £25m signing of Tierney, there aren’t many talents at his age with the same level of experience, the 22-year-old has made 170 appearances for Celtic – including 41 in Europe.
Tierney has the ability to come into Arsenal’s first-team and make the left-back spot his own for long-term future.