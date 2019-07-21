Menu

Man United closer to sealing superb £80M transfer as Red Devils begin agreeing terms over deal

Man United seem to be getting closer to sealing a deal to bring Harry Maguire to the club this summer, after it was noted that the Red Devils have began agreeing terms over a move for the England international.

According to journalist Dean Jones, United have began agreeing terms over an £80M deal for the Leicester City centre-back, news that makes it seem as if they’re getting ever closing to signing him.

Maguire has been linked with a move away from the Foxes for some time now, and if this recent news is anything to go off, it looks like the Englishman may be finally getting his move away in the near future.

Maguire is one of the most dominant centre-backs currently playing in the Premier League, and if he were to end up at Old Trafford come the start of the season, United fans would surely have a much more optimistic view of their side’s upcoming campaign.

The 26-year-old is capable of playing out from the back, and is also more than comfortable with the ball at his feet, something that’ll make him fit in brilliantly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United.

£80M seems like a lot to pay for a player who’s only played in the Premier League for a few years, however if his performances in the last few seasons are anything to go off, it seems like this deal has the potential to be a bargain for the Red Devils should they get it over the line.

