Approach made: Manchester United lead chase for potential £89million transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made an approach to Juventus over opening talks to seal the transfer of Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina international is also wanted by Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but Man Utd are claimed to have given the strongest signals of intent so far, according to Calciomercato.

The report explains that the Red Devils have requested direct contact with Juve over negotiating this deal, with Dybala making sense as a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Despite not being quite at his best last season, Dybala has long looked a potentially world class player, and he’d surely represent a significant upgrade on someone like Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old would likely cost around £89million in total, with Calciomercato claiming Juventus would hope to bring in something close to that for the player, including add-ons and bonuses.

That shouldn’t be too much for a club like United, but one imagines they could struggle to secure all the signings they want this summer due to their lack of Champions League football.

Dybala may well feel he could win the competition if he stayed at Juventus, or indeed if he moved to Bayern or PSG, whereas he wouldn’t even be playing in it with MUFC.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but an attacker like this looks necessary for United amid doubts over Romelu Lukaku’s future, with BBC Sport reporting on a fresh bid from Inter Milan for the striker, which has been rejected.