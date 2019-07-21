Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident of changing Manchester United star’s mind about transfer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly confident he can persuade Paul Pogba to stay at the club and sign a new contract.

The France international’s Old Trafford future has looked in serious doubt for some time after a difficult spell in the Premier League, with the Times linking him with Juventus as his agent Mino Raiola is also quoted as saying his client wants to leave.

Pogba, however, seems to have dealt well with the transfer speculation and Solskjaer seems keen to bring forward talks over tying him down to a new deal, according to the Metro.

This would be a surprise development after all the furore over Pogba’s situation, with many fans seeming to turn on him after his relative lack of impact for the club.

The 26-year-old was notably on the end of some verbal abuse after the final game of last season, as reported by the Mirror at the time, but it seems there may still be a future for him in Manchester.

The Metro claim Solskjaer has been pleased with Pogba in pre-season and is confident he can change his mind about leaving by opening discussions over a contract extension by the end of this year.