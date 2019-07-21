Manager says talks being held over imminent transfer for Manchester United-linked star

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has announced that Gareth Bale has not been involved in his team because talks are ongoing over what he hopes will be an imminent transfer.

Bale has certainly fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu in recent times and Zidane did not mince his words when he told a press conference he hoped the Wales international would be gone as soon as possible.

As quoted in the tweet below by Onda Cero journalist Edu Pidal, Zidane made it clear that Real Madrid were in talks with Bale’s new club over his exit, though he did not name where the former Tottenham man might be headed.

ZIDANE: “Bale no ha jugado porque el club está tratando su salida. Ojalá sea inminente, si es mañana mejor. El club está tramitando todo con el club donde va a jugar”@OndaCero_es @ElTransistorOC pic.twitter.com/2MPSw66Pbt — EDU PIDAL (@edupidal) July 21, 2019

Earlier in the summer, the Daily Mirror claimed the 30-year-old was a target for Manchester United on loan, which makes sense as he’d surely still be an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez, even if he’s not been at his best for a while.

There’s also been talk from Marca and others of Bale being included in any deal for Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba, though Zidane’s words now suggest this is looking less likely.

A more recent report from Don Balon claimed the player had snubbed United and chosen Bayern Munich as his next move – another potential deal that makes sense due to the Bavarian giants just losing Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

It seems we’re likely to find out Bale’s next destination soon, but there may not be long left for MUFC to get involved if they still retain an interest in him.