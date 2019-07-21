Manchester United have reportedly won an important battle as they seem set to tie David de Gea down to a new contract.

According to the Telegraph, the Spain international has agreed to put pen to paper on a new six-year deal at Old Trafford on a huge pay rise.

The report explains that De Gea will now be the highest paid goalkeeper in the world on around £375,000 a week.

The deal also has repercussions elsewhere in the Man Utd squad, with young ‘keeper Dean Henderson now cleared to complete his loan back to Sheffield United, according to the Telegraph.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper impressed on loan with the Blades in the Championship last season, playing his part in their promotion to the Premier League for the new season ahead.

Henderson will now get his chance to show what he can do in the top flight, with the Telegraph reporting that United rate him highly as a potential future number one.

Red Devils fans will be pleased to see De Gea staying for now, however, as on his day he’s quite possibly the best in the world in his position.

Henderson should benefit from a bit more time out on loan before properly challenging De Gea for his place, though the Telegraph do note that Bayern Munich had shown some interest in the youngster.