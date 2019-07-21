Manchester City set to swoop for £94M attacker should Leroy Sane seal Bayern Munich transfer

Man City are reportedly set to move for Barcelona and France winger Ousmane Dembele should they lose current first team regular Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich.

According to Don Balon, City boss Pep Guardiola has managed to convince the club to make a move for Dembele should Sane end up leaving them for Bayern.

However, the World Cup-winner’s signature won’t come cheap though, as the Mirror have reported as recently as last month that the Blaugrana want around £94M if they are to let him leave.

Dembele is one of the world’s brightest young wingers, and we think Barca would be making a big mistake if they were to let him leave this summer.

In the same breath, letting Sane leave would also be a huge mistake on Man City’s part, as the German has proven to be a key part of their side these past few years.

Since the start of the 2017/18 campaign, Sane has been in fine form, bagging 20 goals and 26 assists in the Premier League, helping his side win back-to-back league titles in the process.

City already have a plethora of wingers to choose from in their current squad, however this shouldn’t be a reason for them to let Sane leave this summer, as they may not be successful in their pursuit of Dembele should they end up doing so.