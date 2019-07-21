Mauricio Pochettino has his say on Gareth Bale’s future amid Spurs transfer links

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has had his say on the future of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, news which comes amid reports linking the north London side with an interest in the winger.

According to BBC Sport, Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Bale is on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu, stating that “We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team”.

And following this news, Pochettino has had his say on Bale’s future, with the Tottenham manager stating that “I saw in the media but I don’t know which club is going to sign him. I don’t know if it is us or another club. It is the job of my chairman to built the best possible club.”

These words from Pochettino come amid a report from the Independent which states that the Argentine’s side are keen on bringing him back to north London, however they are unwilling to meet the Welshman’s wage demands.

Bale’s time in the Spanish capital hasn’t exactly gone to plan in recent seasons, as the Welsh international has seen himself left out of the club’s starting XI on more than a few occasions, something that isn’t always down to him being injured.

With Bale seemingly on the way out of Real this summer, it’s definitely going to be interesting to see where the player ends up come the end of the transfer window.

And if Pochettino’s words are anything to go off, it seems like the Spurs boss has no idea where the winger is going either!