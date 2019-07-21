(Photo) Women’s World Cup hero Megan Rapinoe responds to Arsenal star Mesut Ozil copying her look

It’s been quite a summer for Megan Rapinoe – a World Cup win with the US Women’s team, becoming something of a political icon for sticking it to Donald Trump, and having her hairdo copied by Arsenal star Mesut Ozil!

The 34-year-old has now met Ozil during Arsenal’s pre-season tour, and had a photo with the German and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as seen below…

GOODBYE EVERYONE I CAN DIE HAPPY NOW pic.twitter.com/UFN1TawtTs — ???? ????? ????? ???? (@themegansmith) July 21, 2019

Commenting on Ozil seemingly trying to look like her, Rapinoe joked that ‘game recognize game….hair game that is’.

She also went on to wish the Gunners duo good luck for the new season ahead, perhaps showing a bit of a soft spot for the north London giants.