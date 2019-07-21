Video: Tanguy Ndombele assists Lucas Moura goal for Tottenham with inch-perfect through-ball

Tanguy Ndombele already looks a very decent signing for Tottenham after this quality assist for Lucas Moura in today’s friendly against Juventus.

Watch below as the France international, a summer signing from Lyon, intercepts the ball deep in the opposition half before playing a perfectly-weighted through-ball into the path of Moura, who finishes from close range.

This is the kind of quality Tottenham fans will want to see from Ndombele, who really caught the eye with his performances for Lyon last season.

Still only 22 years old, Ndombele has become regarded as one of the most exciting young players in Europe, and with assists like this, it’s easy to see why.