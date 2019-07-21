Newcastle United have been handed the chance to sign free agent and former Man United star Danny Welbeck this summer, as new manager Steve Bruce looks to begin an overhaul of his newly-inherited squad.

Welbeck has become a free agent following his release from Arsenal this summer, and it seems like the England international could be offered a way back into football already by Newcastle.

According to a report from Chronicle Live, the Magpies have been offered the opportunity to bring Welbeck to St James’ Park on a free transfer this summer.

This comes amid new manager Steve Bruce’s attempt to conduct an overhaul of his new squad this summer, with the former Sheffield Wednesday boss eager to bring in five new players between now and next month’s transfer deadline according to the same report from the Chronicle.

Bruce seemingly has a huge job on his hands, as given Newcastle’s squad at the moment, they’ll do well to avoid the drop this year.

Last season, their 13th-placed finish can mainly be put down to the brilliance of former boss Rafa Benitez, something they’ll won’t be able to call upon this year now the Spaniard has gone.

Welbeck would be a good signing for Newcastle to make, as the free agent’s experience could prove to come in very handy this year.

The 28-year-old has made 206 Premier League appearances in his career, bagging 42 goals and 26 assists in that time.

Welbeck has also won two PL titles as well, both with Man United, however should he move to Newcastle, we doubt he’ll be adding to that tally any time soon…