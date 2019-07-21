Manchester United open talks over beating Liverpool and Arsenal to £70million transfer

Manchester United have reportedly opened discussions over a potential transfer swoop for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe this summer.

Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with the £70million-rated attacker, who now seems to be a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United, according to the Times.

Pepe looked a world class performer for Lille last season and seems like a player ready to make the step up to a bigger club and a more competitive league.

The Ivory Coast international would certainly add quality to this Man Utd side, with players like Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard not contributing enough in attacking midfield last season.

Solskjaer does have some promising young talents coming through in Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong, while summer signing Daniel James also looks a bright prospect.

Pepe, however, is more proven and could instantly make a big impact at Old Trafford after hitting double figures for goals and assists last season.

However, the Times also mention Liverpool as suitors for the 24-year-old, and they may be the more attractive destination at the moment after winning the Champions League and becoming genuine Premier League title contenders all while playing an attractive brand of attacking football under Jurgen Klopp.

United may have the edge, however, as the Times suggest Liverpool are not as advanced in their efforts to sign Pepe just yet.

Arsenal are also mentioned in the report and look in even more urgent need of attacking players than MUFC right now.

Pepe would be a huge step up from the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and could be just what Unai Emery needs to get the Gunners back into the top four, even if he looks a little out of their price range.

United fans will surely hope their club can capitalise on what looks a strong position to get this exciting deal done.