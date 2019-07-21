Personal terms agreed: Arsenal star agrees contract with club as he closes in on transfer switch

Arsenal and France star Laurent Koscielny has reportedly agreed terms with French side Stade Rennais, as he edges near a move away from the Emirates this summer.

As per French news outlet RMC Sport, Koscileny has agreed a deal with Rennais very recently, with the player now set to meet with Arsenal chiefs in order to discuss his future.

This news comes after Koscielny refused to travel with his Gunners teammates on the club’s pre-season tour of the USA as per BBC Sport, something that spurred rumours of the player looking to leave the north London side.

The one thing Arsenal can’t afford to lose this summer is defenders, thus we assume Gunners fans will be gutted to hear about this news regarding Koscielny.

The Frenchman has been one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League for a number of years now, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be able to bring in a suitable replacement for him before next month’s transfer deadline.

Although, we’re sure the imminent arrival of young centre-back William Saliba will soften the potential blow of losing Koscileny to Stade Rennais.

All we can assume now is that Arsenal let Koscielny leave in the very near future, just so they have enough time to bring in a replacement before August 8th transfer deadline.