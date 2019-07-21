PSG ready to include World Cup-winner in swap deal offer to beat Man United to transfer

PSG are reportedly ready to include Julian Draxler in a swap-deal offer, as they look to beat a number of clubs, including Man United, to the signing of Luka Modric.

According to Diario Gol, PSG, Man United, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder this summer, and it looks like the French giants are ready to make the first move in the race to bag Modric’s signature.

The report also notes that the Ligue 1 outfit are willing to include German midfielder Draxler in a swap deal offer for Modric, a deal that doesn’t really seem worth it given the age difference between the two.

Draxler is eight years younger than Modric, and has already shown during his time with PSG that he’s up to the task of playing for the club, thus we can’t really see why the club would be willing to go through with a move like this.

During his time with the club, Draxler has managed to bag a total of 20 goals and 25 assists in 118 games, a decent return for a midfielder of his age.

Draxler has also managed to win numerous pieces of silverware with both club and country during his career, with the 25-year-old winning numerous domestic trophies with PSG, as well as the World Cup with Germany back in 2014.

The German has shown he’s capable of cutting it at the highest level, and given the fact that Modric is fast approaching the end of his career, it seems like PSG could be making a big mistake with this one.