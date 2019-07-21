PSG weighing up huge potential swap deal transfer that’ll see club find solution to Neymar problem

PSG are said to be weighing up a potential swap deal offer for Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale, one that would see Neymar join the Spanish giants in return.

Bale looks set to leave Los Blancos this summer if Zidane’s words are anything to go off, with BBC Sport stating that Real are “working on his transfer to a new team”.

And it seems like the club could be offered a solution to their problem regarding Bale, as the Independent are noting that PSG are weighing up a potential swap deal offer for the former Spurs man.

The report notes that those close to Neymar has been trying to force through a swap deal that’ll see Neymar go to Real in return for Bale plus a fee, with it also being stated that PSG think they can convince Real to accept an offer of this ilk.

The Independent’s report further states that Neymar is very keen to leave the club this summer, with the French giants now realising that they need to get rid of the Brazilian.

Given Neymar’s want to leave PSG, keeping him at the club beyond this summer could lead to him causing some unrest in their squad, something that’ll be a big problem should it occur.

However, it seems like PSG could solve their Neymar problem by letting him move to Real in return for Bale, a move that wouldn’t necessarily be a bad one given that they’d also be getting a transfer fee in return.

Although Bale didn’t have the best of campaigns last year, he’s still got bags of ability in his locker, with some even still counting the forward as a world class attacker.

It remains to be seen whether Bale would be able to replace Neymar at PSG, something that only really needs to be talked about should a swap deal regarding the duo end up going through.