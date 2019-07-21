Video: Real Madrid wonderkid Rodrygo Goes scores free-kick belter against Bayern Munich

Real Madrid new-boy Rodrygo Goes scored a sublime free-kick in a friendly defeat against Bayern Munich last night.

Watch the goal video below as Rodrygo steps up confidently before firing into the top corner with the perfect combination of precision and power.

The 18-year-old Brazilian looks an exciting prospect, having just joined Real from Santos, and fans will be hoping to see more of him in their first-team soon.

Although Madrid spent big on the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic this summer, there is surely also room for Rodrygo ahead of under-performing attacking players like Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio.