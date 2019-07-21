Zinedine Zidane wants transfer of Liverpool star as Gareth Bale replacement

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen to see his club seal the transfer of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane as a replacement for Gareth Bale.

The Los Blancos boss has been quoted by BBC Sport and others as saying Bale’s departure from the Bernabeu looks imminent and that he hopes his exit can be concluded as soon as possible.

The Wales international could prove a fine signing for whoever snaps him up, but Real now have their sights set on how to move on without the former Tottenham star.

According to Diario Gol, Zidane has made Liverpool’s Mane his priority target in that position, though the Senegal international will be very expensive after his excellent form last season.

The report does suggest there’s some potential for a swap deal with the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp said to be a fan of Marco Asensio – another Madrid attacker who looks likely to fall out of favour.

Real have already splashed the cash on Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic this summer, but if Bale moves on, as expected, the Spanish giants could do very well indeed to add Mane to that front three.

However, with LFC winning the Champions League last season and looking serious contenders for more big prizes in 2019/20, there seems little reason for the 27-year-old to leave Anfield now.