Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he’s had to tweak Manchester United tactics due to transfer saga

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he has his team playing a different way at the moment due to the forwards he has available to him.

The Red Devils have made a fine start to pre-season, with a front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood looking full of pace and goals.

Many would argue Solskjaer’s side look increasingly like the Man Utd of old under Sir Alex Ferguson, though of course it’s early days yet and bigger tests will soon come.

Still, United’s fluid front three looks an exciting change from last season when players like Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez seemed to slow attacks down.

Greenwood’s rise to prominence looks a big boost for MUFC, while summer signing Daniel James is another exciting young addition to this squad.

Solskjaer may not have stumbled upon this tactical change if not for the Lukaku transfer saga, with BBC Sport reporting that Inter Milan have had another bid rejected for the Belgium international, who continues to sit out the team’s pre-season matches as the saga drags on.

The Norwegian admits he’s pleasantly surprised to see how well his side have done without a striker of Lukaku’s quality, though he says he’s adapted his strategy to work with the players he has.

‘We’re getting better and better. We’ve had three weeks now and we’ve been working on the intensity and the pressing. We’ve got players that like to press on the front-foot,’ Solskjaer is quoted by the Metro.

‘I think we’ve done really well without Romelu. We all know he’s one of the top, top strikers in the world.

‘We’ve maybe played a different way with Anthony, Marcus, Mason. As a coach, you adapt to the players available.’