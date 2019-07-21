Scotland’s transfer window runs until the 2nd of September this year, so it gives clubs longer than their English counterparts to complete deals. This could be an advantage for Rangers in their chase of Ryan Kent.

According to The Daily Record, Steven Gerrard is willing to wait until the final day of the window if it means he can secure a return to Ibrox for the Liverpool winger.

Kent has featured in some of Liverpool’s pre-season games, so they may still be trying to decide if they want to keep him this season or not. Given the extra weeks in the Scottish window, the extra time could be crucial as that decision could come after the English window closes.

He was outstanding for Rangers last season and won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award, and Gerrard has made it clear he wants him back. He said: “Am I willing to wait until the last day of the window for Kent? I’m willing to wait until the very last second to get Ryan back here”

He went on to say: “He’s an exception because he was outstanding for us last year. I feel he’s ready to go again, with the confidence he should have from last season”

There’s no way Kent would dislodge Mane, Firmino or Salah in the Liverpool starting XI, but there have been some injuries in the Liverpool squad so far this summer. If he could impress Jurgen Klopp in training then Liverpool may decide to keep him with their first team this season.