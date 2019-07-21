Bayern Munich star Niklas Sule was made to eat his words against Real Madrid, the defender’s teasing of Rodrygo backfired as the ace scored a stunning free-kick.

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule was brought back down to Earth after his attempts to tease Real Madrid wonderkid Rodrygo during this morning’s preseason friendly, the Germany international dared the Brazilian sensation to ‘try’ and curl the ball into the top corner after Los Blancos were awarded a free-kick in the 84th minute.

Sule was quickly made to eat his words after the 18-year-old fired the ball into the top corner.

Rodrygo’s sensational first goal for Los Blancos certainly provided all the thrills and spills.

Fortunately for Sule, his side come out on top as they cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Zinedine Zidane’s team following goals from Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

Take a look at Sule teasing the star before the sensational free-kick below:

According to Spanish publication AS, Madrid signed the star from Brazilian side Santos for a fee of €45m, with his lively performance against Bayern it’s easy to see why the 18-year-old is so highly-rated.

Madrid have some seriously talented youngsters at their disposal next season; Takefusa Kubo (18) has looked impressive for the side so far in preseason, winger Vinicius Junior (19) established himself as an important player for Los Blancos last season and 20-year-old attacker Luka Jovic will be expected to be a star for the future after this marquee move from Frankfurt.

Kubo had his own moment of excellence in the friendly clash, the Japanese star ruined one of Bayern Munich’s players with a cheeky nutmeg. Take a look at it here.