In the 61st minute of this morning’s friendly between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in America, Benjamin Pavard came up with a crucial last second block to deny Vinicius Junior from scoring for Los Blancos.

The versatile defender raced back towards his goal before lunging in with a sensational block to maintain Bayern’s lead. Pavard’s side looked very impressive as they defeated Zinedine Zidane’s outfit 3-1, following goals from Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

The friendly provided some really exciting moments, Pavard’s teammate – Niklas Sule, was made to eat a piece of humble pie after teasing Madrid sensation Rodrygo. Take a look here.

Check out the Frenchman’s clutch tackle below:

What a tackle to deny a 100% chance from Pavard last night! pic.twitter.com/gxvBitJ4Kc — Complaxes (@Complaxes) July 21, 2019

You can also take a look at the crucial block at the 7.25 mark in this video:

Pavard only joined up with his new teammates this summer, the German giants only agreed a £31.4m deal for the ace, as per the Guardian, back in January.

With his impressive performance against Madrid there’s no doubt that Pavard can be a crucial player for Niko Kovac’s side next season.