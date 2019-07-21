Menu

Video: Divock Origi equalises for Liverpool vs Sevilla with tidy finish

Divock Origi has equalised on the stroke of halftime for the Reds in their preseason clash against Sevilla, the ace fired home after an Alexander-Arnold corner.

Origi blasted the ball into the back of the net in the 44th minute of today’s clash with Sevilla, the 24-year-old was on hand to poke the ball into the back of the net after Nat Phillips’ header was blocked following a inch-perfect corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Check out the Belgian ace’s equaliser below:

Liverpool recently announced that the forward had signed a new long-term contract with the club, after enduring a tough start to life at Anfield the Belgian proved his worth by becoming the Reds’ Champions League hero last season.

