Divock Origi has equalised on the stroke of halftime for the Reds in their preseason clash against Sevilla, the ace fired home after an Alexander-Arnold corner.

Origi blasted the ball into the back of the net in the 44th minute of today’s clash with Sevilla, the 24-year-old was on hand to poke the ball into the back of the net after Nat Phillips’ header was blocked following a inch-perfect corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Check out the Belgian ace’s equaliser below:

What a finish from Divock Origi! ? pic.twitter.com/HSePqqJzZU — Samuel (@SamueILFC) July 21, 2019

Liverpool recently announced that the forward had signed a new long-term contract with the club, after enduring a tough start to life at Anfield the Belgian proved his worth by becoming the Reds’ Champions League hero last season.