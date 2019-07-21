Menu

Video: Eddie Nketiah doubles Arsenal’s lead with goal after lovely team move vs Fiorentina

Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah is on fire for the Gunners in preseason, the ace has scored his second goal against Fiorentina after a lovely team move.

Nketiah doubled Arsenal’s lead in the 66th minute, out of favour Gunners star Carl Jenkinson started the move by charging down the pitch from right-back, the star laid the ball off the Henrikh Mkhitaryan who exchanged passes with Alexandre Lacazette before picking him out with a lovely low cross into the box.

Rather than aim for goal himself, Lacazette showed his value as a team player by putting the ball on a plate for Nketiah, who tucked away his second of the game.

Nketiah has been on fire the Gunners in preseason, this is the England youth international’s third goal in two games, the 20-year-old is quickly becoming a sure fire choice to play backup to Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next season.

This is the star’s second consecutive match-winning performance for Unai Emery’s side, the youngster’s late strike last time out sealed a 2-1 victory against Bayern Munich.

