Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah is on fire for the Gunners in preseason, the ace has scored his second goal against Fiorentina after a lovely team move.

Nketiah doubled Arsenal’s lead in the 66th minute, out of favour Gunners star Carl Jenkinson started the move by charging down the pitch from right-back, the star laid the ball off the Henrikh Mkhitaryan who exchanged passes with Alexandre Lacazette before picking him out with a lovely low cross into the box.

Rather than aim for goal himself, Lacazette showed his value as a team player by putting the ball on a plate for Nketiah, who tucked away his second of the game.

Take a look at the ace’s first goal here.

Check out the goal below:

Nketiah has been on fire the Gunners in preseason, this is the England youth international’s third goal in two games, the 20-year-old is quickly becoming a sure fire choice to play backup to Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next season.

This is the star’s second consecutive match-winning performance for Unai Emery’s side, the youngster’s late strike last time out sealed a 2-1 victory against Bayern Munich.