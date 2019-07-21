Video: Higuain and Ronaldo show they can play together as duo bag quick-fire double for Juventus vs Spurs

Given Gonzalo Higuain’s return to Juventus from Chelsea this summer, we’re sure a few fans would’ve been questioning whether he and teammate Cristiano Ronaldo can play together upfront.

Both have been used as centre forwards in recent years, however given that new Juve boss Maurizio Sarri favours the 4-3-3 formation, few supporters would’ve surely been questioning whether the Italian can play both Higuain and Ronaldo at the same time.

However, the duo proved any potential doubters wrong this afternoon, as they bagged strikes one after another to hand their side the lead vs Spurs.

If these two can continue to click going into the new season, we dread to think how many goals Juve are going to bag this year!