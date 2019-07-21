Joe Willock rounded off a great performance by Arsenal in the 89th minute by producing a lovely finish to seal a 3-0 victory for the Gunners vs Fiorentina.

In the 89th minute of tonight’s International Champions Cup clash between Arsenal and Serie A outfit Fiorentina, the Gunners won the ball in midfield after pressing the Italian side.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan picked up the ball in midfield and laid it off to Alexandre Lacazette, the Frenchman showed off some tidy dribbling to beat his man before playing in Willock, the 19-year-old remained composed and fired the ball into the back of the net with a lovely left-footed finish.

Check out Willock’s goal below:

Joe Willock scores a third for Arsenal to kill off the game? #AFC pic.twitter.com/qSJsubRD5Y — DailyAFC™ (@DailyAFC) July 21, 2019

Fans will find it hard to fault today’s performance, talented young striker Eddie Nketiah managed to score a brace for the Gunners – the ace is quickly making his case to become Arsenal’s backup striker next season.

Take a look at Nketiah’s first goal here, the England youth international later doubled the lead after a lovely team move.

Check out Nketiah’s second here.

Arsenal have a batch of talented youngsters, that look eager to make the step up into the first-team if their preseason displays are anything to go by.