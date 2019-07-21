Menu

Video: Real Madrid wonder-kid Takefusa Kubo ruins Bayern Munich star with cheeky nutmeg in pre-season friendly

Bayern Munich
New Real Madrid man Takefusa Kubo showed why there’s so much hype surrounding him last night, as he pulled off a brilliant nutmeg on Bayern’s Alphonso Davies.

Los Blancos lost the game 3-1, with Brazilian youngster Rodrygo Goes bagging the only goal for the Spanish giants.

Despite the result, the night wasn’t without excitement for Real fans, as they got to see exactly what youngster Kubo is all about.

As seen in the video above, Kuba completely ruined Davies with a brilliant nutmeg, as he gave fans a glimpse as to why he’s so highly-rated.

