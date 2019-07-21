West Ham OFFERED chance to beat two European giants to defender transfer

West Ham United have reportedly been offered the signing of New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long in a deal that could cost as little as £4million.

The 26-year-old looks a player who could be ready to move to a more competitive league, and has his heart set on joining an English club this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Long has been offered to West Ham, while he also has big-name suitors elsewhere in Europe in the form of Lyon and Fiorentina.

The USA international might not be the biggest name, but he was named 2018 MLS defender of the year, showing he’s surely now too good to carry on playing in the States.

West Ham have shown real intent in the transfer market this summer and it looks like the signing of Long would represent another quality piece of business.

It remains to be seen, however, if the east London side will decide to accept the offer to snap Long up as he’s become available.