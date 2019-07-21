West Ham ready to pay £9M to seal summer transfer of £55,000-a-week Arsenal star

West Ham said to be ready to pay £9M (€10M) in order to bring Arsenal and Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny to the club this summer.

Elneny has found himself out-of-favour at the Emirates in recent times, with the Egyptian international only managing to make eight Premier League appearances for the club last year.

However, things could be looking up for Elneny, as the player could be offered a way out of the north London club this summer.

According to Forever West Ham, who are re-reporting a report from Ahly News, the Hammers are ready to pay £9M (€10M) for Elneny, who is on £55,000-a-week at the Emirates according to Ahly News’ report.

A move to West Ham could be the exact thing Elneny needs in order to kick-start his career, as it’s seemingly become quite stale in recent times.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side don’t really need any more options to choose from in midfield given the options they already have in their current squad.

Thus, we think paying £9M for Elneny may be a waste of money from the east London side, money that could definitely be used to bolster other areas of their squad in the future.

However, if the Hammers really do want Elneny, then our thoughts don’t really matter either way.