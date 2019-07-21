Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been slammed by the agent of Gareth Bale following comments made to the media regarding the Welshman’s future at the club.

The French tactician more or less confirmed Bale was heading out of the Bernabeu and rather bluntly said he hoped the player’s exit could be sorted out as quickly as possible.

Zidane was quoted by BBC Sport as saying: “We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team. I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done.”

Unsurprisingly, these comments have not gone down at all well with Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett, who hit out at Zidane for showing such disrespect towards a player who has contributed so much to Madrid’s recent success.

“Zidane is a disgrace, he shows no respect for a player that has done so much for Real Madrid,” Barnett is quoted by the Sun.

The 30-year-old won four Champions League titles with Los Blancos, scoring in two of those final victories, whilst also playing his part in recent La Liga and Copa del Rey victories in his time in Spain.

Barnett also confirmed he is working on getting Bale out of Real, though no next destination has yet been named.

When asked about Bale’s departure, the agent added: “We are working on it.”

Bale previously shone in the Premier League with Tottenham and it would be great to see him back in English football, with loads of Manchester United fans seemingly still keen on potentially signing him now that he seems to be available.