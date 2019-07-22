Arsenal are reportedly confident a deal can eventually be done to sign Wilfried Zaha due to his desire to complete a transfer away from Crystal Palace.

However, the Gunners are still some way from reaching an agreement despite a recent improved offer, as detailed in a report from the Independent.

The report explains that Zaha remains valued at around £80million by Palace, though this seems a lot more than Arsenal are likely to be able to afford as football.london and others have widely reported that Unai Emery has a transfer budget of just £45m this summer.

Still, the Independent claim Arsenal are trying to bring Zaha’s fee down by offering players as part of the deal. They claim the club’s latest offer was one potentially reaching £65m, with Reiss Nelson also offered to the Eagles on loan.

However, for the time being this still doesn’t look like being enough as the Independent claim Palace would probably also require a permanent signing in the mix, with Carl Jenkinson mooted as one option.

All in all, this looks immensely frustrating for Arsenal fans, who will be well aware of the team’s need for upgrades in attack as the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were well below-par last season.

Emery surely cannot guide Arsenal back into the top four without a signing of Zaha’s calibre to improve his options in that area of the pitch.

It’s encouraging, however, that the Independent suggest there is the feeling this deal can be done due to the Ivorian’s desire to leave Selhurst Park, so it seems this saga is not dying down just yet.

AFC have also been linked with a similar style of attacking player in the form of Lille star Nicolas Pepe, as reported by the Times.