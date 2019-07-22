In theory this should be a fairly simple transfer – the player wants to go and the selling club have named their price however negotiations continue to stall. According to reports Arsenal are primed to return to Celtic with a third offer for Kieran Tierney.

According to The Daily Record, Arsenal are set to make a third move for the Celtic star this week. Their previous bid was worth around £25m, however Celtic want most of the money up front.

Celtic have stood firm all summer with their valuation of Tierney, and it now looks like Arsenal will need to stump up the £25m or risk missing out on one of their key targets

Arsenal would benefit from signing the Scottish international, as their options at left back are thin going into the season.

Nacho Monreal has been consistent but now looks too slow to play at full-back in The Premier League. The other option Sead Kolasinac looks more like a centre-back who has been pushed out wide, so Tierney would provide a natural option who also threatens going forward.

He’s a proven winner with international experience so a move to Arsenal shouldn’t phase him, and if he plays well in England then he might be able to push Andy Robertson for the left-back spot in the national team.