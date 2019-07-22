Star pessimistic about future at current club, Man United and Tottenham reported as two potential transfer destinations

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio is reportedly pessimistic about his future at his current club after falling down the pecking order.

According to Don Balon, both manager Zinedine Zidane and club president Florentino Perez have made it clear they’d be willing to offload him in two potential swap deals this summer.

Asensio is said to be on offer to both Manchester United and Tottenham in potential exchange deals for Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen, respectively, according to Don Balon.

The Spain international has long looked an exciting prospect, though he is arguably no longer the wonderkid he once was, with time running out for him to make the most of his career.

The 23-year-old, who will turn 24 in January, may well revive his career with a move to Man Utd or Spurs, where he’d probably play more often, but it could also represent a risky move by both those clubs.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Asensio, but it would not be surprising if he saw even less playing time at the Bernabeu this season.

Zidane has brought in new attacking players in Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic this summer, while exciting youngster Vinicius Junior may also quite likely see more first-team action in 2019/20.

If he could get back to his best, Asensio would surely be a fine asset for either MUFC or THFC, providing an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez at the former, and a possible replacement for Christian Eriksen at the latter, as the Daily Mail report on Spurs desperately trying to tie their star playmaker down to a new contract.