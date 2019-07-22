Just two European clubs chasing Gareth Bale transfer as Real Madrid star angered by Zinedine Zidane comments

Gareth Bale has been left angered by Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane over comments he made to the press about his future yesterday.

The Wales international is now said to be considering his future at the Bernabeu, but looks short of particularly tempting offers.

According to the Times, the only two European clubs currently interested in Bale are Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, with Manchester United and Tottenham not set to pursue a deal for a player left annoyed by the disrespect shown towards him by his manager.

It remains to be seen if Bale will end up at Bayern or PSG, with the Daily Mirror linking him strongly with a potential big-money move to the Chinese Super League.

The 30-year-old surely still has something to offer at a higher level than that, but his transfer fee and wages will perhaps put a lot of European clubs off.

The Times claim Bale earns £650,000 a week with Madrid – hardly wages that look worthwhile considering his recent record of poor fitness and form.

At his age, it’s perhaps unlikely we’ll see the best of Bale again, even if he remains capable of the odd world class moment.