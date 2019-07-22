Arsenal have been linked to several players this summer, one of them being former Porto star Yacine Brahimi. According to reports he is set to move to a club in Qatar.

Earlier in the month Sky Sports had reported the Algerian international was in talks to sign for Arsenal. He was a free agent after leaving FC Porto in the summer.

Unfortunately for Unai Emery, he looks set to miss out on Brahimi. L’Equipe reported this morning that he is set to join Al-Rayyan, who finished fourth in their league last season.

READ MORE: Arsenal transfer negotiations held up by lack of Champions League qualification

Brahimi may not have been Arsenal’s number one target, but he was an alternative to other options. Emery’s search for a winger could be further frustrated following a report in The Mirror that Bayern Munich were now interested in Wilfried Zaha.

Brahimi had been a key player for Porto, scoring 39 goals and providing 29 assists during his time in Portugal. He also came on as a substitute for Algeria in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, a match which they won 1-0.

With the transfer window closing on the 8th of August this year, Arsenal are running out of time to add to their squad for the upcoming season.