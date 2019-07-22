Chelsea BRUTALLY troll Barcelona with response after Champions League dig

Barcelona’s official Twitter account thought they’d roasted their rivals over at Chelsea, but sadly for them they were second best in the banter stakes.

The two sides meet in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, as they continue their preparations for the start of the new campaign.

SEE MORE: Done deal: Chelsea ace’s loan exit confirmed by club

Given it’s non-competitive action, it was expected that there might not be too much in terms of a huge build-up, but these two have history with each other.

As seen in the tweet below, Barcelona initially responded to a message from the English Chelsea account and trolled them by referring to their absence from the Champions League in recent times.

However, the Blues came up with a stellar reply as their official account in the US got in on the act and superbly dug Barca out with a swipe at them over their exit at the hands of Liverpool last season.

We make that Chelsea 1-0 Barcelona before kick-off, but time will tell who has the last laugh on the pitch as both sides will be hoping for a morale-boosting win…

Is this a throwback to when you guys were playing in the Champions League? ? https://t.co/5BO3MOM7Wf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 22, 2019