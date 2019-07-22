Despite heavy speculation over an exit this summer, it’s reported that Kurt Zouma hasn’t told Chelsea that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Everton and impressed as he made 36 appearances for Marco Silva’s side.

SEE MORE: Chelsea BRUTALLY troll Barcelona with response after Champions League dig

That followed on from his loan stint with Stoke City the previous campaign, which in turn has meant that he has made just 71 appearances for Chelsea despite joining the club in 2014.

With Frank Lampard taking the reins this summer, the 41-year-old could be set to give chances to the younger players in the squad, particularly given Chelsea’s transfer ban this summer has prevented him from bringing in reinforcements.

Despite that, the Express had reported that Zouma was keen to seal a permanent exit away from Chelsea to join Everton to continue to build on his progress last year.

However, it has now been reported by Sky Sports that Zouma hasn’t informed Chelsea of a desire to leave this summer, and he hasn’t handed in a transfer request to try and push through an exit.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if he does indeed now stay in west London and try to prove his worth to Lampard over the course of pre-season, with the hope that it leads to a more prominent role when the competitive action gets underway.

Competition for places will remain fierce though with David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen all battling for the two spots in the heart of the backline, and so time will tell if Zouma will get his wish of playing regularly for Chelsea to rule out the need to go elsewhere.