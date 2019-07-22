Contact made: Man Utd face transfer scrap with Euro giants to land 116 career-goal star

Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain have both reportedly already made contact with Juventus over the possibility of signing Paulo Dybala this summer.

The 25-year-old has been a pivotal figure for the Turin giants since joining them in 2015, scoring 78 goals in 182 appearances, taking his career tally to 116 goals in 315 outings.

That decisive form has led to Juve picking up four Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia trophies during his time with the Bianconeri, and so he has undoubtedly been crucial for them.

However, last season saw him struggle after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo as it forced him to alter his role in the side, while it remains to be seen how the appointment of Maurizio Sarri impacts on various players this summer in terms of seeing if they fit into his plans.

As per Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s suggested that further question marks were raised over Dybala’s future after the pre-season defeat to Tottenham, and more importantly, it’s noted that both Man Utd and PSG have made contact with Juve ahead of possibly submitting offers for the Argentine international.

It’s added that with Neymar linked with an exit from the reigning Ligue 1 champions while speculation has been rife over Romelu Lukaku’s future at Old Trafford, Dybala could be eyed by both European giants as potential replacements to fill those voids.

Time will tell firstly if Juventus will listen to offers this summer or not, and if they do, it will be down to United and PSG to find an agreement on a transfer fee and to convince Dybala to start a new challenge elsewhere.

It will certainly be a difficult decision to make for him though, considering Juve have added Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Matthijs de Ligt to the squad this summer among others, solidifying their chances of dominating domestically and in Europe this coming season.