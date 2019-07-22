Cristiano Ronaldo will not face any charges over Las Vegas rape allegation

The Las Vegas DA has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will face no charges relating to a rape allegation made against him 10 years ago.

It relates to an incident in Vegas on June 13, 2009, with the Portuguese superstar accused of sexual assault by Kathryn Mayorga, as noted by the Mirror.

While Ronaldo has always denied the allegations, the Clark County District Attorney has now confirmed in an official statement that the alleged rape can’t be proven ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ and so Ronaldo will not face any charges relating to the matter.

The entire statement, as seen below, details the timeline from the incident itself to current day, as it addresses the fact that Mayorga, cited as ‘V’, declined to originally identify the perpetrator.

However, after a civil settlement was reached in 2010, she then requested that the investigation be re-opened in August 2018. That was indeed done, but ultimately the result of that has now led to this decision from the DA.

Ronaldo has yet to make any comment on the matter, but having previously reassured his fans on social media that it wasn’t true, it remains to be seen if he addresses the latest developments in the coming days.