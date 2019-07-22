Deal close: AC Milan tipped to secure €40m+ signing to address key issue

AC Milan are reportedly on the verge of wrapping up a deal to sign Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa, in a deal said to be worth €40m plus bonuses.

Marco Giampaolo was confirmed as Gennaro Gattuso’s successor this summer, and the Italian tactician has been busy stamping his mark on the squad.

Milan have confirmed deals for Rade Krunic and Theo Hernandez thus far, while Ismael Bennacer is expected to join them after undergoing his medical on Monday, as seen in the image below.

However, one of the key issues in the squad this summer has been finding the right partner up front for prolific forward Krzysztof Piatek, with La Gazzetta dello Sport noting that Andre Silva is set to seal a €30m move to Monaco.

It appears as though Milan have identified Correa as the ideal man for the job, with MilanNews.it noting that they are in ‘advanced negotiations’ with Atletico Madrid over a €40m plus bonuses deal, and are on the verge of concluding an agreement for the signing to go through.

Correa, 24, has bagged 30 goals and 28 assists in 188 appearances for Atleti, and so many Milan fans will perhaps look at those figures and raise their eyebrows at the touted price-tag.

Nevertheless, given it’s such a hefty investment, Giampaolo and the management will surely be convinced that Correa is the right man to play as a support striker next to Piatek and ensure that the Polish international has the service he needs to fire them into the top four in the new campaign.

Giampaolo is expected to implement his preferred 4-3-1-2 system at San Siro, and with Silva seemingly on the verge of an exit and Correa coming in, his attacking duo appears to be beginning to take shape if Milan can get the respective deals over the line.