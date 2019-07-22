Chelsea have confirmed that Ethan Ampadu has joined Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on loan for the 2019/20 season.

The Blues wrote on their official website that the 18-year old Welshman will spend the 19/20 campaign on loan at Leipzig. Ampadu joined Chelsea from boyhood club Exeter City in 2017, and the Welshman made his club debut in an EFL Cup match against Nottingham Forest, coming on as a substitute for Cesc Fabregas.

Last season, Ampadu made only five appearances for the Blues under Maurizio Sarri, three of them coming in Europa League matches against PAOK, Videoton and Malmo FF and the other two in FA Cup matches against Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday.

The teenager was an unused substitute in the Europa League Final against Arsenal at Baku which Chelsea won 4-1.

Ampadu started Chelsea’s first pre-season game against Bohemians while being an unused substitute in their next match against St. Patrick’s Athletic.

A couple of days back, Frank Lampard himself said that Ampadu could make a loan move. As quoted by the Express, Lampard said: “I tried to sign Ethan on loan at Derby last year so I’m a big fan, but with the minutes he played last year, in the interest of Ethan and of Chelsea, the idea he can play a lot of games somewhere could be good for him.

“I really wanted to work with Ethan this year. That’s a slight disappointment, but it’s to benefit of him. In midfield and defence we have a lot of quality, so each player is a case by case.”

Had he stayed at Chelsea, it would’ve been highly unlikely for Ampadu to find much game time. By moving to Leipzig, the Wales international can hope to play a bigger role and perhaps return to Chelsea next summer with a better chance of earning more minutes.