Double swoop: Tottenham tipped to land £80m duo to bolster Pochettino’s squad

Tottenham are reportedly on the verge of bringing in further reinforcements this week with Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon tipped to join.

As noted by BBC Sport, Spurs have already broken their club transfer record this summer with the £53.8m signing of Tanguy Ndombele to solidify their midfield.

However, it’s now suggested that could merely be the start of their spending spree this summer, as The Mirror report that they could wrap up an £80m double swoop for Lo Celso and Sessegnon by the end of this week.

Up to £60m of that combined figure would go on the Real Betis star, while £20m will be spent on prising Sessegnon away from Fulham after their immediate relegation back down to the Championship last season.

With Goal.com noting that Nabil Fekir is on the verge of joining Betis, that could be a major indication that Lo Celso will be given the green light to move on, thus giving Tottenham a transfer boost in their bid to secure a deal.

The 23-year-old Argentine international enjoyed a fine season last year as he bagged 16 goals in 45 appearances for the Spanish outfit in what was an initial loan move from Paris Saint-Germain, before they made it a permanent switch.

Coupled with his technical quality and creative ability in the final third, the classy Argentine could be an excellent addition to the Spurs squad to continue to help them compete on multiple fronts year in and year out.

Pochettino would have been desperate for the club to bring in quality players this summer to help him build on another top four finish in the Premier League last season, while they also enjoyed a memorable run to the Champions League.

Players like Ndombele, Lo Celso and Sessegnon all fit the mould in the sense that Pochettino has developed a reputation for improving talented young players, and so he could have the opportunity to work with a new trio this summer it seems.

Time will tell if deals get agreed for Lo Celso and Sessegnon, but with the Mirror suggesting that the pair are potentially days away from moving to north London, it could be an exciting time for Spurs fans.