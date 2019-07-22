Manchester United transfer target ready to make major U-turn on future

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen is reportedly ready to reconsider a transfer to Real Madrid if talks do not move along soon.

The Denmark international is in the final year of his Spurs contract and has been linked with a move away for much of the summer so far, with the Independent among those to previously link him as a potential target for Manchester United if Paul Pogba leaves.

However, Don Balon claim Eriksen is now growing frustrated over how long it’s taking for a move to Real to materialise, with manager Zinedine Zidane seemingly prioritising a move for United midfielder Pogba instead.

This could lead Eriksen to study other offers available to him, though it seems he’s not interested in a proposed move to Man Utd due to their lack of Champions League football.

That’s the claim currently being made by Don Balon, who suggest it’s more likely the 27-year-old will either end up signing a new contract with Tottenham, or perhaps move to Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants have just signed Eriksen’s old team-mate Kieran Trippier, and this would be another quality raid on the north London side.

It’s a blow for United, however, who could no doubt do with a creative player like Eriksen in their ranks, especially if, as Don Balon claim, Madrid are continuing to chase Pogba.

The Red Devils have been linked with similar players in Bruno Fernandes, by A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, while Don Balon also link them with Real Madrid’s Isco.

Clearly, the options are there for United, but Eriksen arguably stands out as one of the best given his precarious contract situation and proven record in the Premier League and Champions League in recent times.

Even if Don Balon claim he’s not currently keen on joining MUFC, it may yet serve as some encouragement to the club that his proposed move to Madrid doesn’t seem to be taking off.