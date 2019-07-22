Arsenal face a difficult battle to sign one of their prime targets this summer, these European giants have surprisingly entered the race to sign this Premier League star.

According to 90min, German giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, the Bundesliga champions have eyed the tricky winger as a potential target after failing to land other targets so far this summer.

Niko Kovac has been given the difficult task of replacing legendary wing duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, the pair have left the Bavarians this summer, leaving Bayern with with the mammoth task of filling their massive void.

The report highlights that the German club failed in their attempts to sign Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, Manchester City’s Leroy Sane and Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

According to Sky Sports News, Zaha has told Palace that he would like to leave the club this summer, the report highlights that Arsenal failed with an audacious £40m bid to sign the attacker, a separate report from Sky Sports reveals that the Eagles value the star at around £80m (€89m).

Kovac is keen on brining Zaha to the Allianz Arena as a part of his major overhaul of Bayern’s squad, 90min report that the Croatian is looking to lower the average age of the squad.

It’s also understood that Bayern have what it takes to blow Arsenal out of the water with an offer for the Ivorian, as per The Sun, Unai Emery has only been given £45m to spend on transfer this summer.

Missing out on Zaha’s signing would be a massive blow to Arsenal, Sky Sports understand that the 26-year-old sees a move to north London as a ‘dream’. Now is the prime time for Bayern and Arsenal to make moves for Zaha, the attacker is coming off the back of the best season of his career, the tricky attacker 10 goals and provided five assists for Roy Hodgson’s side last season.

Bayern’s interest could spur Arsenal into stepping their efforts to sign the former Manchester United star, the addition of Zaha would take the Gunners’ frightening attacking line of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to a whole new level.

Emery should be on the hunt for an attacking wide player this summer, the Spaniard is short of quality options on the wing; academy graduates Alex Iwobi and Reiss Nelson are two of the north London club’s only wide players with senior experience.