Bid prepared: Man United expected to make progress on transfer of £63m-rated star, but Tottenham may still be in the running

Manchester United are reportedly set to launch a bid to seal the transfer of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese press seem to anticipate some progress being made over the deal soon.

Record, as translated by Sport Witness, claim Man Utd are preparing an offer and that significant movements could be made this week to bring Fernandes to Old Trafford.

However, that report also states Sporting want around £63million for their star player, who scored 28 goals from midfield last season to attract plenty of attention in this summer’s transfer window.

Sport Witness also translate a claim from O Jogo that suggests both clubs should soon reach a compromise despite their differing valuations of the player at the moment.

Meanwhile, they also translate a report from Correio da Manha stating that the likes of Tottenham and Manchester City could still be in the running for the Portugal international, which may be a worry for MUFC.

This potential move certainly makes sense for Spurs, who have star creative player Christian Eriksen in the final year of his contract, with Marca and other sources linking the Dane with Real Madrid.

As it looks like it could be hard to keep Eriksen, Tottenham could do a lot worse than sign Fernandes as his replacement.

United will surely hope to remain in pole position for this deal, however, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still needs to add some quality to this squad that only finished sixth in the Premier League last season – something a club of their size cannot risk repeating again next term.